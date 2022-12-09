﻿
US steel import permits down 12.7 percent in November

Friday, 09 December 2022 21:11:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of November 2022 totaled 1,916,479 mt. This was a 12.7 percent decrease from the 2,194,387 mt in final census data totals recorded in October and a 27.0 percent decrease from the 2,626,154 mt in census data totals recorded in November 2021.

In November, import permits for flat steel products totaled 774,037 mt, down 6.3 percent from October’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 363,066 mt, down 15.6 percent from October; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 515,025 mt, up 12.6 percent from October; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 196,221 mt, down 50.4 percent from October.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in November were Canada (453,157 mt), Mexico (237,324 mt), Brazil (206,747 mt), Germany (133,646 mt), and Japan (97,811 mt).


