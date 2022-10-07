US steel import permits down 10.2 percent in September

Friday, 07 October 2022 21:00:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Based on the US Department of Commerce’s most recent Steel Import Monitoring and Analysis (SIMA) data, steel import permit applications for the month of September 2022 totaled 2,047,083 mt. This was a 10.2 percent decrease from the 2,278,625 mt in final census data totals recorded in August and a 24.8 percent decrease from the 2,720,671 mt in census data totals recorded in September 2021.

In September, import permits for flat steel products totaled 781,434 mt, down 19.8 percent from August’s census data; import permits for long steel products totaled 326,342 mt, down 24.0 percent from August; import permits for pipe and tube products totaled 504,980 mt, up 25.1 percent from August; and import permits for semi-finished products totaled 352,063 mt, down 5.6 percent from August.

The largest sources of steel import permit applications in September were Canada (476,826 mt), South Korea (263,245 mt), Mexico (262,054 mt), Brazil (191,457 mt), and Taiwan (81,678 mt).