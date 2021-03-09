﻿
US steel exports up 8.9 percent in January

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 21:14:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in January 2021 increased 8.9 percent from December to total 608,836 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 9.8 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in January totaled $741.1 million, compared to $775.4 million in December and $721.4 million in January 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in January decreased 44.9 percent to 307,518 mt, but increased 4.1 percent from January 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 2.1 percent month-on-month to 262,762 mt, which is up 2.0 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in January include: India, with 3,500 mt; China, with 3,339 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,523 mt; Pakistan, with 1,898 mt; and Italy, with 1,596 mt.

Major steel products exported in January include HDG, at 103,705 mt; cut-length plates, at 84,195 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 46,097 mt; plates in coil, at 43,016 mt; and CRC, at 35,814 mt.


