US steel exports up 7.9 percent in August

Thursday, 06 October 2022 20:13:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in August 2022 increased 7.9 percent from July to total 726,363 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 4.9 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $1.38 billion, compared to $1.31 billion in July and $1.12 billion in August 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in August increased 3.9 percent to 325,118 mt, but decreased 2.6 percent from August 2021. Exports to Mexico increased 10.1 percent month-on-month to 346,841 mt, which is up 10.4 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August include: Dominican Republic, with 4,652 mt; Australia, with 2,991 mt; Bahamas, with 2,958 mt; China, with 2,837 mt; and Brazil, with 2,735 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include HDG, at 108,313 mt; cut-length plates, at 101,713 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 55,517 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 54,329 mt; and plates in coil, at 46,997 mt.