US steel exports up 7.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 21:56:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in October 2020 increased 7.3 percent from September to total 661,828 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 2.9 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in October totaled $826.3 million, compared to $762.1 million in September and $944.7 million in October 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in October increased 4.8 percent from the preceding month to 290,086 mt, and increased 1.8 percent from October 2019. Exports to Mexico increased 17.6 percent month-on-month to 307,207 mt, which is up 11.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in October include: Honduras, with 6,356 mt; Dominican Republic, with 5,427 mt; India, with 5,070 mt; China, with 3,655 mt; and Brazil, with 3,392 mt.

Major steel products exported in October include HDG, at 111,410 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 90,837 mt; cut-length plates, at 68,399 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 54,190 mt; and plates in coil, at 52,424 mt.