US steel exports up 5.1 percent in February

Friday, 08 April 2022 19:56:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in February 2022 increased 5.1 percent from January to total 659,436 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 7.3 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in February totaled $1.19 billion, compared to $1.15 billion in January and $829.2 million in February 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in February decreased 2.6 percent to 296,201 mt, but increased 8.8 percent from February 2021. Exports to Mexico increased 9.9 percent month-on-month to 312,821 mt, which is up 12.8 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in February include: Dominican Republic, with 4,137 mt; Australia, with 3,633 mt; China, with 3,233 mt; Brazil, with 3,005 mt; and Pakistan, with 2,539 mt.

Major steel products exported in February include HDG, at 99,921 mt; cut-length plates, at 77,025 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 71,033 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 51,019 mt; and plates in coil, at 41,319 mt.


