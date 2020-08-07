US steel exports up 19.7 percent in June

Friday, 07 August 2020 20:45:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in June 2020 increased 19.7 percent from May to total 383,680 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 29.4 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in June totaled $528.1 million, compared to $467.6 million in May and $812.7 million in June 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in June increased 26.5 percent from the preceding month to 198,361 mt, but decreased 21.7 percent from June 2019. Exports to Mexico increased 12.9 percent month-on-month to 139,508 mt, which is down 39.3 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in June include: Dominican Republic, with 7,140 mt; China, with 5,455 mt; India, with 2,431 mt; Sweden, with 2,064 mt; and Brazil, with 1,861 mt.

Major steel products exported in June include HDG, at 64,768 mt; cut-length plates, at 60,829 mt; beams, at 24,981 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 20,821 mt; and hot rolled sheets, at 20,474 mt.