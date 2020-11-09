US steel exports up 17.2 percent in September

Monday, 09 November 2020 23:19:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in September 2020 increased 17.2 percent from August to total 586,218 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 5.1 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in September totaled $717.8 million, compared to $647.3 million in August and $798.3 million in September 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in September increased 10.1 percent from the preceding month to 264,442 mt, and increased 0.1 percent from September 2019. Exports to Mexico increased 19.1 percent month-on-month to 248,834 mt, which is up 3.4 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in September include: China, with 18,022 mt; Ecuador, with 6,300 mt; Honduras, with 6,155 mt; Dominican Republic, with 4,630 mt; and Pakistan, with 2,936 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG, at 103,452 mt; cut-length plates, at 67,992 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 57,783 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 42,197 mt; and plates in coil, at 39,108 mt.