﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel exports up 16.7 percent in March

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:52:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in March 2021 increased 16.7 percent from February to total 716,958 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 12.9 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in March totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $829.2 million in February and $869.9 million in March 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in March increased 22.4 percent to 333,293 mt, and increased 13.9 percent from March 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 20.5 percent month-on-month to 334,207 mt, which is also up 19.7 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in March include: China, with 5,848 mt; Brazil, with 4,391 mt; Dominican Republic, with 3,650 mt; Pakistan, with 3,449 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,619 mt.

Major steel products exported in March include HDG, at 112,114 mt; cut-length plates, at 101,655 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 56,689 mt; CRC, at 52,194 mt; and plates in coil, at 40,897 mt.


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  USA  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  May

US tin plate imports up 19.2 percent in March
30  Apr

US CRC imports up 5.2 percent in March
29  Apr

US tool steel exports up 51.4 percent in February
29  Apr

US HRC imports down 12.8 percent in March
27  Apr

US OCTG exports up 11.2 percent in February