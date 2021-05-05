US steel exports up 16.7 percent in March

Wednesday, 05 May 2021 20:52:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in March 2021 increased 16.7 percent from February to total 716,958 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 12.9 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in March totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $829.2 million in February and $869.9 million in March 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in March increased 22.4 percent to 333,293 mt, and increased 13.9 percent from March 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 20.5 percent month-on-month to 334,207 mt, which is also up 19.7 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in March include: China, with 5,848 mt; Brazil, with 4,391 mt; Dominican Republic, with 3,650 mt; Pakistan, with 3,449 mt; and United Kingdom, with 2,619 mt.

Major steel products exported in March include HDG, at 112,114 mt; cut-length plates, at 101,655 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 56,689 mt; CRC, at 52,194 mt; and plates in coil, at 40,897 mt.