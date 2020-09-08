US steel exports up 13.1 percent in July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 21:07:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in July 2020 increased 13.1 percent from June to total 433,800 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 22.9 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in July totaled $602.7 million, compared to $528.1 million in June and $812.8 million in July 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in July increased 7.5 percent from the preceding month to 213,228 mt, but decreased 15.3 percent from July 2019. Exports to Mexico increased 27.4 percent month-on-month to 177,766 mt, which is down 31.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in July include: Australia, with 4,591 mt; China, with 2,700 mt; Spain, with 2,519 mt; Korea, with 2,338 mt; and Dominican Republic, with 2,150 mt.

Major steel products exported in July include HDG, at 76,250 mt; cut-length plates, at 62,066 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 32,167 mt; plates in coils, at 25,987 mt; and beams, at 25,401 mt.