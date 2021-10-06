US steel exports up 1 percent in August

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 22:53:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in August 2021 increased 1.0 percent from July to total 692,649 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 31.1 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $1.12 billion, compared to $1.09 billion in July and $693.5 million in August 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in August increased 7.7 percent to 333,731 mt, and increased 31.5 percent from August 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 6.1 percent month-on-month to 314,243 mt, which is up 41.9 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August include: China, with 3,303 mt; Brazil, with 3,092 mt; Guyana, with 2,648 mt; Pakistan, with 2,403 mt; and Sweden, with 2,227 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include cut-length plates, at 104,039 mt; HDG, at 95,513 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 71,149 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 47,517 mt; and plates in coil, at 39,478 mt.