US steel exports up 0.9 percent in June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in June 2022 increased 0.9 percent from May to total 725,703 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 2.9 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in June totaled $1.41 billion, compared to $1.36 billion in May and $1.09 billion in June 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in June decreased 0.9 percent to 358,777 mt, but increased 5.7 percent from June 2021. Exports to Mexico increased 2.8 percent month-on-month to 317,529 mt, which is down 3.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in June include: AUStralia, with 2,804 mt; Pakistan, with 2,713 mt; Brazil, with 2,367 mt; UAE, with 2,171 mt; and China, with 2,048 mt.

Major steel products exported in June include HDG, at 107,569 mt; cut-length plates, at 84,484 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 60,509 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 48,708 mt; and plates in coil, at 35,559 mt.