US steel exports remain virtually unchanged in November

Monday, 09 January 2023 22:12:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in November 2022 increased negligibly to 632,714 mt, compared to 632,670 mt from October. A year-on-year comparison shows a 3.7 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in November totaled $1.22 billion, compared to $1.21 billion in October and $1.14 billion in November 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in November increased 9.0 percent to 293,939 mt, but decreased 55.3 percent from November 2021. Exports to Mexico decreased 8.8 percent month-on-month to 285,408 mt, which is down 4.9 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in November include: Malta, with 10,417 mt; India, with 3,069 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,964 mt; China, with 2,956 mt; and United Kingdom, with 1,943 mt.

Major steel products exported in November include HDG, at 103,769 mt; cut-length plates, at 81,745 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 49,185 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 37,099 mt; and plates in coil, at 29,354 mt.