US steel exports increase 15.3 percent in August

Thursday, 08 October 2020 19:18:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in August 2020 increased 15.3 percent from July to total 500,197 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 15.2 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in August totaled $647.3 million, compared to $602.7 million in July and $855.3 million in August 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in August increased 7.5 percent from the preceding month to 240,136 mt, but decreased 10.9 percent from August 2019. Exports to Mexico increased 17.6 percent month-on-month to 208,984 mt, which is down 22.3 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in August include: China, with 5,308 mt; Dominican Republic, with 4,589 mt; Australia, with 3,185 mt; UAE, with 2,908 mt; and Spain, with 2,752 mt.

Major steel products exported in August include HDG, at 85,615 mt; cut-length plates, at 77,072 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 40,635 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 30,756 mt; and plates in coil, at 27,115 mt.