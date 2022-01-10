US steel exports edge up 0.7 percent in November

Monday, 10 January 2022 22:45:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in November 2021 increased 0.7 percent from October to total 657,332 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows an 8.4 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in November totaled $1.13 billion, compared to $1.14 billion in October and $775.4 million in November 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in November increased 4.9 percent to 318,173 mt, and increased 9.7 percent from November 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month to 300,139 mt, which is up 9.4 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in November include: China, with 3,571 mt; Brazil, with 3,552 mt; Pakistan, with 2,122 mt; United Kingdom, with 2,018 mt; and Guyana, with 1,911 mt.

Major steel products exported in November include HDG, at 104,363 mt; cut-length plates, at 93,886 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 66,958 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 42,639 mt; and plates in coil, at 46,393 mt.