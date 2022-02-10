﻿
US steel exports down 9.7 percent in December

Thursday, 10 February 2022 22:09:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in December 2021 decreased 9.7 percent from November to total 593,442 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 6.2 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in December totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $1.13 billion in November and $741.1 million in December 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in December decreased 13.8 percent to 274,336 mt, but increased 4.8 percent from December 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 7.8 percent month-on-month to 276,639 mt, which is up 7.5 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in December include: Brazil, with 3,623 mt; Pakistan, with 2,830 mt; China, with 2,827 mt; Sweden, with 2,065 mt; and Spain, with 1,842 mt.

Major steel products exported in December include HDG, at 92,975 mt; cut-length plates, at 74,388 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 58,493 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 50,361 mt; and plates in coil, at 47,519 mt.


