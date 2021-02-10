﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel exports down 8.8 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:23:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, full-year steel exports in 2020 decreased 8.8 percent from 2019 to total 6,428,760 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in 2020 totaled $8.65 billion, compared to $10.59 billion in 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in 2020 totaled 3,013,162 mt, a 4.4 percent decrease from 2019. Exports to Mexico totaled 2,771,557 mt in 2020, a decrease of 11.8 percent compared to 2019.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in 2020 include: China, with 71,562 mt; Dominican Republic, with 40,664 mt; India, with 37,352 mt; Honduras, with 33,751 mt; and Australia, with 29,108 mt.

Major steel products exported in 2020 include HDG, at 1,026,255 mt; cut-length plate, at 855,648 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 562,749 mt; plates in coil, at 431,806 mt; and CRC, at 382,909 mt.


Tags: USA  imp/exp statistics  North America  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Feb

US plates in coil imports up 84.9 percent in December
05  Feb

US trade deficit narrows to $66.6 billion in December
04  Feb

US steel import permits up 42.2 percent in January
03  Feb

US mechanical tubing exports up 3.6 percent in November
28  Jan

US steel imports up 8.9 percent in December