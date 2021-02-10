US steel exports down 8.8 percent in 2020

Wednesday, 10 February 2021 21:23:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, full-year steel exports in 2020 decreased 8.8 percent from 2019 to total 6,428,760 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in 2020 totaled $8.65 billion, compared to $10.59 billion in 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in 2020 totaled 3,013,162 mt, a 4.4 percent decrease from 2019. Exports to Mexico totaled 2,771,557 mt in 2020, a decrease of 11.8 percent compared to 2019.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in 2020 include: China, with 71,562 mt; Dominican Republic, with 40,664 mt; India, with 37,352 mt; Honduras, with 33,751 mt; and Australia, with 29,108 mt.

Major steel products exported in 2020 include HDG, at 1,026,255 mt; cut-length plate, at 855,648 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 562,749 mt; plates in coil, at 431,806 mt; and CRC, at 382,909 mt.