US steel exports down 8.4 percent in November

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in November 2020 decreased 8.4 percent from October to total 606,173 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 6.5 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in November totaled $775.4 million, compared to $826.3 million in October and $810.6 million in November 2019.

Steel exports to Canada in November remained statistically stable from the preceding month to 290,073 mt, but increased 10.6 percent from November 2019. Exports to Mexico decreased 10.7 percent month-on-month to 274,230 mt, which is down 4.3 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in November include: India, with 4,238 mt; China, with 4,127 mt; Pakistan, with 2,958 mt; Australia, with 2,259 mt; and Brazil, with 2,219 mt.

Major steel products exported in November include HDG, at 100,865 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 59,956 mt; cut-length plates, at 71,775 mt; plates in coil, at 47,294 mt; and beams, at 27,400 mt.