﻿
US steel exports down 4.2 percent in September

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 22:28:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in September 2021 decreased 4.2 percent from August to total 663,758 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 7.6 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in September

Steel exports to Canada in September decreased 8.2 percent to 306,413 mt, but increased 10.7 percent from September 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 1.9 percent month-on-month to 308,375 mt, which is up 18.1 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in September include: Korea, with 15,366 mt; Pakistan, with 2,701 mt; China, with 2,662 mt; Brazil, with 2,310 mt; and Italy, with 1,519 mt.

Major steel products exported in September include HDG, at 96,132 mt; cut-length plates, at 93,298 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 60,214 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 50,439 mt; and plates in coil, at 40,759 mt.


