US steel exports down 3.6 percent in October

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in October 2022 decreased 3.6 percent from September to total 632,670 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 3.1 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in October totaled $1.21 billion, compared to $1.26 billion in September and $1.14 billion in October 2021.

Steel exports to Canada in October decreased 10.9 percent to 269,659 mt, and decreased 11.0 percent from October 2021. Exports to Mexico increased 1.5 percent month-on-month to 313,001 mt, which is up 4.1 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in October include: Dominican Republic, with 6,454 mt; Singapore, with 3,368 mt; United Kingdom, with 2,791 mt; China, with 2,695 mt; and Italy, with 2,579 mt.

Major steel products exported in October include HDG, at 94,330 mt; cut-length plates, at 81,101 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 54,753 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 48,874 mt; and plates in coil, at 27,747 mt.