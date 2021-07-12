﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US steel exports down 2.4 percent in May

Monday, 12 July 2021 21:32:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in May 2021 decreased 2.4 percent from April to total 672,717 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 98.5 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in May totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $1.03 billion in April and $500.3 million in May 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in May decreased 9.0 percent to 290,528 mt, and increased 76.8 percent from May 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 3.7 percent month-on-month to 331,534 mt, which is up 151.4 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in May include: South Africa, with 5,021 mt; China, with 4,772 mt; Dominican Republic, with 3,734 mt; India, with 2,947 mt; and Pakistan, with 2,186 mt.

Major steel products exported in May include HDG, at 96,703 mt; cut-length plates, at 95,588 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 58,777 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 50,938 mt; and plates in coil, at 45,351 mt.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Jul

US tin plate imports surge up in May
30  Jun

US CRC imports up 54.3 percent in May
29  Jun

US HRC imports up 0.6 percent in May
18  Jun

US beam imports up 75.1 percent in April
16  Jun

US mechanical tubing imports down 7.1 percent in April