US steel exports down 2.4 percent in May

Monday, 12 July 2021 21:32:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in May 2021 decreased 2.4 percent from April to total 672,717 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 98.5 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in May totaled $1.04 billion, compared to $1.03 billion in April and $500.3 million in May 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in May decreased 9.0 percent to 290,528 mt, and increased 76.8 percent from May 2020. Exports to Mexico increased 3.7 percent month-on-month to 331,534 mt, which is up 151.4 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in May include: South Africa, with 5,021 mt; China, with 4,772 mt; Dominican Republic, with 3,734 mt; India, with 2,947 mt; and Pakistan, with 2,186 mt.

Major steel products exported in May include HDG, at 96,703 mt; cut-length plates, at 95,588 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 58,777 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 50,938 mt; and plates in coil, at 45,351 mt.