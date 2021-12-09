﻿
US steel exports down 1.7 percent in October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:07:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in October 2021 decreased 1.7 percent from September to total 652,701 mt. A year-on-year comparison shows a 1.4 percent decrease. In terms of value, US steel exports in October totaled $1.14 billion, compared to $1.12 billion in September and $826.3 million in October 2020.

Steel exports to Canada in October decreased 1.1 percent to 303,099 mt, but increased 4.5 percent from October 2020. Exports to Mexico decreased 2.5 percent month-on-month to 300,658 mt, which is down 2.1 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in October include: Brazil, with 4,632 mt; China, with 3,272 mt; Pakistan, with 2,652 mt; Dominican Republic, with 2,606 mt; and South Africa, with 1,985 mt.

Major steel products exported in October include cut-length plates, at 90,428 mt; HDG, at 89,711 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 60,113 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 59,202 mt; and plates in coil, at 37,819 mt.


