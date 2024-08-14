 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US steel exports down 1.6 percent in June from May

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 10:08:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel exports decreased by 1.6 percent from May and 14.3 percent year on year to total 700,834 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in June totaled $1.26 billion, compared to $1.28 billion in May and $1.44 billion in June last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in June increased 5.2 percent compared to May and were down 15.4 percent year on year to 359,243 mt, while exports to Canada decreased by 9.1 percent and were down 17.9 percent year on year to 287,767 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in June included the Dominican Republic with 6,811 mt, China with 5,266 mt, India with 2,381 mt, Italy with 2,187 mt, and Germany with 2,093 mt.

Major steel products exported in June include HDG at 120,301 mt, hot rolled sheets at 64,077 mt, cut-length plates at 89,128 mt, cold rolled sheets at 69,211 mt, and plates in coil at 38,059 mt.


Tags: US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US steel imports fall 27.9 percent in June from May

14 Aug | Steel News

US HDG imports down 9.2 percent in April from March

21 Jun | Steel News

US hot rolled bar exports up 6.5 percent in April from March

21 Jun | Steel News

US CRC imports up 16.1 percent in April from March

20 Jun | Steel News

US HDG exports up 12.9 percent in April from March

20 Jun | Steel News

US CRC exports up 16.9 percent in April from March

14 Jun | Steel News

US HRC imports down 2.6 percent in April from March

14 Jun | Steel News

US HRC exports up 16.0 percent in April from March

12 Jun | Steel News

US steel imports up 11.3 percent in April from March

12 Jun | Steel News

US steel exports up six percent in April from March

11 Jun | Steel News