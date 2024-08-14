US steel exports down 1.6 percent in June from May

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel exports decreased by 1.6 percent from May and 14.3 percent year on year to total 700,834 mt. In terms of value, US steel exports in June totaled $1.26 billion, compared to $1.28 billion in May and $1.44 billion in June last year.

Steel exports to Mexico in June increased 5.2 percent compared to May and were down 15.4 percent year on year to 359,243 mt, while exports to Canada decreased by 9.1 percent and were down 17.9 percent year on year to 287,767 mt.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in June included the Dominican Republic with 6,811 mt, China with 5,266 mt, India with 2,381 mt, Italy with 2,187 mt, and Germany with 2,093 mt.

Major steel products exported in June include HDG at 120,301 mt, hot rolled sheets at 64,077 mt, cut-length plates at 89,128 mt, cold rolled sheets at 69,211 mt, and plates in coil at 38,059 mt.