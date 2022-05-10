US standard pipe imports up 89.6 percent in March

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 23:14:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 81,334 mt in March 2022, up 89.6 percent from February and up 94.0 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $126.2 million in March 2022, compared to $73.9 million in February and $49.6 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in March, with 17,105 mt, compared to 12,424 mt in February and 14,227 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in March include Turkey, with 14,296 mt; UAE, with 13,417 mt; Mexico, with 8,626 mt; and South Korea, with 6,753 mt.