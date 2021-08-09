US standard pipe imports up 8.7 percent in June

Monday, 09 August 2021 19:16:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 53,667 mt in June 2021, up 8.7 percent from May and up 6.9 percent from June 2020. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $66.4 million in June 2021, compared to $59.0 million in May and $47.4 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in June, with 13,529 mt, compared to 13,529 mt in May and 12,429 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include UAE, with 10,109 mt; Korea, with 7,743 mt; Mexico, with 4,506 mt; and Vietnam, with 4,466 mt.