US standard pipe imports up 6.6 percent in July

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 53,518 mt in July 2020, up 6.6 percent from June but down 12.6 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $48.6 million in July 2020, compared to $47.4 million in the previous month and $62.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in July, with 10,287 mt, compared to 12,428 mt in June and 11,631 mt in July 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include Mexico, with 9,286 mt; UAE, with 8,887 mt; Korea, with 8,138 mt; and Vietnam, with 6,632 mt.