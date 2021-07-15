﻿
English
US standard pipe imports up 5.9 percent in May

Thursday, 15 July 2021 22:04:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 49,384 mt in May 2021, up 5.9 percent from April but down 19.7 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $59.0 million in May 2021, compared to $55.6 million in April and $51.9 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Oman in May, with 5,295 mt, compared to 4,769 mt in April and 1,625 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in May include Korea, with 5,129 mt; Turkey, with 4,135 mt; Vietnam, with 2,647 mt; and China, with 1,234 mt.


