US standard pipe imports up 45.9 percent in May

Monday, 18 July 2022 18:46:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 95,683 mt in May 2022, up 45.9 percent from April and up 93.8 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $160.9 million in May 2022, compared to $108.0 million in April and $59.0 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from UAE in May, with 17,125 mt, compared to 4,435 mt in April and 9,553 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in May include Canada, with 14,973 mt; Spain, with 12,464 mt; Turkey, with 12,033 mt; and Mexico, with 9,540 mt.