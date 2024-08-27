 |  Login 
US standard pipe imports up 4.3 percent in June from May

Tuesday, 27 August 2024 22:36:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 76,317 mt in June this year, up 4.3 percent from May and up 18.3 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $89.0 million in June, compared to $85.2 million in May and $85.5 million in June last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in June, with 18,290 mt, compared to 10,769 mt in May and 7,570 mt in June last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include Canada, with 10,626 mt; Vietnam, with 9,651 mt; Turkey, with 7,522 mt; South Korea, with 6,027 mt; and Mexico, with 5,322 mt.


