﻿
US standard pipe imports up 40.7 percent in February

Monday, 11 April 2022 19:33:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 42,889 mt in February 2022, up 40.7 percent from January and up 27.4 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $73.9 million in February 2022, compared to $99.8 million in January and $36.9 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in February, with 12,424 mt, compared to 11,092 mt in January and 11,474 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in February include UAE, with 7,321 mt; Oman, with 6,029 mt; Mexico, with 4,809 mt; and Vietnam, with 3,531 mt.


