US standard pipe imports up 28.9 percent in December

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:22:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 63,162 mt in December 2021, up 28.9 percent from November and up 78.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $98.4 million in December 2021, compared to $81.6 million in November and $33.1 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from UAE in December, with 10,607 mt, compared to 7,319 mt in November and 6,540 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include Canada, with 10,047 mt; Turkey, with 9,324 mt; Oman, with 6,829 mt; and Korea, with 6,539 mt.