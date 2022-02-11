﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 28.9 percent in December

Friday, 11 February 2022 20:22:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 63,162 mt in December 2021, up 28.9 percent from November and up 78.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $98.4 million in December 2021, compared to $81.6 million in November and $33.1 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from UAE in December, with 10,607 mt, compared to 7,319 mt in November and 6,540 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include Canada, with 10,047 mt; Turkey, with 9,324 mt; Oman, with 6,829 mt; and Korea, with 6,539 mt.


Tags: trading  tubular  imp/exp statistics  USA  pipe  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Feb

US line pipe imports up 40.7 percent in December
09 Feb

US OCTG imports up 2.6 percent in December
26 Jan

US OCTG exports down 3.2 percent in November
21 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 26.8 percent in November
17 Jan

US standard pipe imports up 8.9 percent in November