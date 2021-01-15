US standard pipe imports up 27.6 percent in November

Friday, 15 January 2021 20:17:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,919 mt in November 2020, up 27.6 percent from October but down 19.1 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $38.4 million in November 2020, compared to $30.0 million in the previous month and $52.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in November, with 10,739 mt, compared to 10,902 mt in October and 12,460 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in November include Thailand, with 10,615 mt; UAE, with 9,324 mt; Vietnam, with 2,987 mt; and Oman, with 2,919 mt.