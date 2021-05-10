﻿
US standard pipe imports up 24.5 percent in March

Monday, 10 May 2021 21:12:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 41,922 mt in March 2021, up 24.5 percent from February but down 15.1 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $49.6 million in March 2021, compared to $36.9 million in February and $48.1 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in March, with 14,227 mt, compared to 11,474 mt in February and 14,501 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in March include Mexico, with 5,126 mt; UAE, with 5,086 mt; Oman, with 4,079 mt; and Korea, with 3,985 mt.


