﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 1.9 percent in January

Thursday, 11 March 2021 20:03:55 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 36,035 mt in January 2021, up 1.9 percent from December but down 33.7 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $36.6 million in January 2021, compared to $33.1 million in the previous month and $52.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in January, with 12,449 mt, compared to 8,763 mt in December and 11,957 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in January include UAE, with 6,072 mt; Vietnam, with 3,577 mt; Oman, with 3,531 mt; and Mexico, with 2,978 mt.


Tags: pipe  USA  tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

US line pipe imports down 57.4 percent in January
09  Mar

US OCTG imports down 9.9 percent in January
01  Mar

US OCTG exports down 10.9 percent in December
24  Feb

US structural pipe and tube exports up 3.5 percent in December
22  Feb

US structural pipe and tube imports up 1.3 percent in December