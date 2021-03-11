US standard pipe imports up 1.9 percent in January

Thursday, 11 March 2021 20:03:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 36,035 mt in January 2021, up 1.9 percent from December but down 33.7 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $36.6 million in January 2021, compared to $33.1 million in the previous month and $52.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in January, with 12,449 mt, compared to 8,763 mt in December and 11,957 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in January include UAE, with 6,072 mt; Vietnam, with 3,577 mt; Oman, with 3,531 mt; and Mexico, with 2,978 mt.