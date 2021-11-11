US standard pipe imports up 18.2 percent in September

Thursday, 11 November 2021 20:06:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 58,509 mt in September 2021, up 18.2 percent from August and up 31.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $80.4 million in September 2021, compared to $72.0 million in August and $37.7 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in September, with 13,145 mt, compared to 13,339 mt in August and 11,186 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in September include UAE, with 12,387 mt; Korea, with 10,064 mt; Oman, with 6,042 mt; and Vietnam, with 4,851 mt.