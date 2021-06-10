US standard pipe imports up 11.2 percent in April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:10:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 46,599 mt in April 2021, up 11.2 percent from March and up 8.9 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $55.6 million in April 2021, compared to $49.6 million in March and $39.2 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in April, with 14,017 mt, compared to 14,227 mt in March and 8,086 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in April include UAE, with 10,256 mt; Mexico, with 4,864 mt; Oman, with 4,769 mt; and Korea, with 3,791 mt.