US standard pipe imports up 10.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 23:57:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 78,147 mt in October 2022, up 10.2 percent from September and up 72.7 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $115.5 million in October 2022, compared to $103.8 million in September and $75.5 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in October, with 16,448 mt, compared to 13,538 mt in September and 12,004 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in October include Thailand, with 14,948 mt; Vietnam, with 10,385 mt; Turkey, with 8,321 mt; and South Korea, with 7,763 mt.