US standard pipe imports up 0.1 percent in August

Monday, 11 October 2021 20:45:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 49,512 mt in August 2021, up 0.1 percent from July but down 5.0 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $72.0 million in August 2021, compared to $64.6 million in July and $47.4 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in August, with 13,339 mt, compared to 11,345 mt in July and 12,158 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in August include UAE, with 9,773 mt; Oman, with 5,239 mt; Korea, with 4,353 mt; and Turkey, with 3,726 mt.