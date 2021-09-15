US standard pipe imports down 7.8 percent in July

Wednesday, 15 September 2021 20:31:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 49,461 mt in July 2021, down 7.8 percent from June and down 7.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $64.6 million in July 2021, compared to $66.4 million in June and $48.6 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in July, with 11,345 mt, compared to 13,529 mt in June and 10,288 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include UAE, with 8,291 mt; Vietnam, with 8,152 mt; Korea, with 5,504 mt; and Oman, with 4,832 mt.