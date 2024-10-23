US standard pipe imports down 3.6 percent in August from July

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 63,928 mt in August this year, down 3.6 percent from July and down 7.7 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $73.2 million in August, compared to $77.2 million in July and $86.3 million in August last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from the UAE in August, with 11,986 mt, compared to 10,267 mt in July and 9,073 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in August include Canada with 10,729 mt, Vietnam with 9,447 mt, Mexico with 8,004 mt, and South Korea with 5,947 mt.