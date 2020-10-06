﻿
US standard pipe imports down 2.6 percent in August

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 20:11:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 52,109 mt in August 2020, down 2.6 percent from July and down 7.8 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $47.3 million in August 2020, compared to $48.6 million in the previous month and $58.5 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in August, with 12,158 mt, compared to 10,287 mt in July and 12,147 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in August include UAE, with 9,996 mt; Mexico, with 8,461 mt; Thailand, with 7,079 mt; and Korea, with 2,668 mt.


