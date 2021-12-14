US standard pipe imports down 23.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:30:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,962 mt in October 2021, down 23.2 percent from September but up 27.7 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $75.1 million in October 2021, compared to $80.4 million in September and $30.0 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in October, with 12,174 mt, compared to 13,145 mt in September and 10,902 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in October include UAE, with 7,997 mt; Turkey, with 4,521 mt; Mexico, with 3,845 mt; and Oman, with 3,667 mt.