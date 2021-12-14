﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 23.2 percent in October

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 22:30:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,962 mt in October 2021, down 23.2 percent from September but up 27.7 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $75.1 million in October 2021, compared to $80.4 million in September and $30.0 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in October, with 12,174 mt, compared to 13,145 mt in September and 10,902 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in October include UAE, with 7,997 mt; Turkey, with 4,521 mt; Mexico, with 3,845 mt; and Oman, with 3,667 mt.


Tags: pipe  USA  trading  imp/exp statistics  tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Dec

US line pipe imports down 32.2 percent in October
10 Dec

US OCTG imports down 32.1 percent in October
30 Nov

US OCTG exports down 18.3 percent in September
23 Nov

US structural pipe and tube exports down 14.7 percent in September
19 Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.1 percent in September