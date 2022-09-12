US standard pipe imports down 22.7 percent in July

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 73,915 mt in July 2022, down 22.7 percent from June and up 49.7 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $111.9 million in July 2022, compared to $108.1 million in June and $64.5 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in July, with 14,671 mt, compared to 14,762 mt in June and 11,299 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in July include UAE, with 13,819 mt; Turkey, with 13,135 mt; Thailand, with 7,506 mt; and Mexico, with 6,582 mt.


