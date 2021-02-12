﻿
US standard pipe imports down 21.2 percent in December

Friday, 12 February 2021 19:18:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 62,975 mt in December 2020, down 21.2 percent from November and down 26.5 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $33.1 million in December 2020, compared to $38.4 million in the previous month and $45.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in December, with 8,763 mt, compared to 10,739 mt in November and 10,083 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include UAE, with 6,540 mt; Turkey, with 4,681 mt; Oman, with 3,487 mt; and Mexico, with 2,482 mt.


