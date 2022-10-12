﻿
US standard pipe imports down 19.4 percent in August

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 22:20:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 59,597 mt in August 2022, down 19.4 percent from July but up 20.8 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $94.6 million in August 2022, compared to $111.9 million in July and $72.0 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in August, with 15,063 mt, compared to 14,671 mt in July and 13,217 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in August include Turkey, with 8,608 mt; Mexico, with 6,584 mt; South Korea, with 5,609 mt; and UAE, with 4,797 mt.


