US standard pipe imports down 18.3 percent in June

Friday, 07 August 2020 20:44:54 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 50,214 mt in June 2020, down 18.3 percent from May and down 0.7 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $47.4 million in June 2020, compared to $51.9 million in the previous month and $52.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in June, with 12,428 mt, compared to 8,975 mt in May and 12,265 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in June include UAE, with 8,706 mt; Mexico, with 7,808 mt; Korea, with 7,161 mt; and Vietnam, with 3,374 mt.