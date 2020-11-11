﻿
US standard pipe imports down 14.5 percent in September

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 20:06:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 44,586 mt in September 2020, down 14.5 percent from August and down 6.5 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $37.7 million in September 2020, compared to $47.4 million in the previous month and $48.9 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in September, with 11,186 mt, compared to 12,158 mt in August and 12,585 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in September include UAE, with 9,273 mt; Korea, with 6,271 mt; Vietnam, with 5,552 mt; and Oman, with 3,229 mt.


