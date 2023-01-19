US standard pipe imports down 10.8 percent in November

Thursday, 19 January 2023 22:30:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 69,706 mt in November 2022, down 10.8 percent from October but up 42.3 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $100.7 million in November 2022, compared to $115.5 million in October and $81.6 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from UAE in November, with 15,354 mt, compared to 1,676 mt in October and 7,314 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in November include Canada, with 13,085 mt; Oman, with 8,139 mt; Vietnam, with 7,938 mt; and Spain, with 6,416 mt.