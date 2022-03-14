US standard pipe imports down 0.4 percent in January

Monday, 14 March 2022 19:38:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 62,931 mt in January 2022, down 0.4 percent from December but up 74.6 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $99.8 million in January 2022, compared to $98.4 million in December and $36.6 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most standard pipe from UAE in January, with 13,715 mt, compared to 10,607 mt in December and 6,072 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in January include Canada, with 11,092 mt; Oman, with 10,482 mt; Turkey, with 7,715 mt; and Spain, with 6,357 mt.