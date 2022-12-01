US slab imports up 9.2 percent in October

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:18:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 202,362 mt in October 2022, up 9.2 percent from September but down 18.1 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $138.6 million in October 2022, compared to $146.2 million in September and $218.4 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in October, with 107,111 mt, compared to 108,905 mt in September and 113,587 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in October include Mexico, with 42,269 mt; Australia, with 31,598 mt; Canada, with 19,364 mt; and Italy, with 1,979 mt.