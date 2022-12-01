﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports up 9.2 percent in October

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:18:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 202,362 mt in October 2022, up 9.2 percent from September but down 18.1 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $138.6 million in October 2022, compared to $146.2 million in September and $218.4 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in October, with 107,111 mt, compared to 108,905 mt in September and 113,587 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in October include Mexico, with 42,269 mt; Australia, with 31,598 mt; Canada, with 19,364 mt; and Italy, with 1,979 mt.


Tags: Slab Semis US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab export prices for January shipment stable during the week

29 Nov | Flats and Slab

Russia officially expects steel output to drop 6-8 percent in 2022

29 Nov | Steel News

Ex-Iran slab prices fall in fresh deals

29 Nov | Flats and Slab

Russia remains most aggressive steel slab offers and sales to Turkey  

25 Nov | Flats and Slab

SE Asian mills active in slab exports, imports in region focused on other cheap sources

24 Nov | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slab prices for January shipment decline during the week

23 Nov | Flats and Slab

BPI prices in Turkey continue to fall

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian slab prices for January shipment remain stable

16 Nov | Flats and Slab

Hyundai Steel unable to produce finished products due to strike, to export semis

14 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian export slab price declines slightly during the week

10 Nov | Flats and Slab